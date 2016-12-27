

Home Minister Rajnath Singh flanked by State BJP chief Ranjeet Dass (R) and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sanowal at a party meeting in Guwahati on Monday. – UNI

“We will do everything – constitutional, legislative and administrative – that is needed to honour Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Assam’s cultural heritage and the identity of the people will be fully protected,” he added.

Singh, who was addressing an organisational meeting of the BJP at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra added that the government would also initiate interactions with the intellectuals and people’s representative bodies on the matter of implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord.

Singh also asserted that the entire stretch of the 223.7 km Assam-Bangladesh border would be secured with fencing and other technological solutions within the next one-and-a-half years.

He added that India’s relations with Bangladesh improved vastly in recent years and the neighbouring country was assisting India in diverse spheres.

The ongoing work on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would soon be completed, he added.

On the Centre’s demonetisation exercise, the Home Minister said that the Government’s exercise had been backed by mass goodwill, as evidenced by the people’s uncomplaining endurance of the associated hardships.

“The BJP is for taking good governance to the people’s doorsteps... we are also promoting digital economy to curb corruption and ensure transparency,” he said.

The Home Minister said that the common charge against the saffron brigade of being a communal party was also losing its sting, with more and more people realising that the BJP was always for governance, justice and equality for all citizens irrespective of religion and caste.

Singh also paid tributes to the BJP ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying that the great man espoused ‘integral humanism’ which put humanity at the core of all human action.

Stating that Assam would chart out a new course of progress under the BJP rule, Singh urged the State Government to hold panchayats of teachers, farmers, etc., for facilitating direct communication between the masses and the Government and settling people’s grievances immediately.

On insurgency, the Home Minister said it was nearing its end and that the government was ready to have dialogue with those wanting to shun violence. “However, the government will be very tough on those using arms to terrorise people and those can expect no leniency from us,” he said.