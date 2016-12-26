On the concluding day, the prizes of the various sports and cultural competitions held during the school week were distributed among the winners. The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Fr. Igness Hans, Headmaster of Don Bosco School, Doomdooma, Gilbert Dev Burma, Principal of St. Xavier’s School, Abhijit Khataniar, secretary of Doomdooma Press Club, Arjun Baruah, Dinesh Goyal, Ratan Bikash Dutta, Dr Ujjal Bhattacharjee, trustees of Lotus Academy and several other distinguished persons.

In the prize distribution ceremony, the Pabindranath Sashtry Trust Award was presented to the seven students who passed the AISSE examination - 2016 from the school with 10 CGPA. On behalf of the Pabindranath Sashtry Trust, Late Sashtry’s son Sailen Sharma and daughter -in- law Dipali Sharma along with the guests of honour attended the programme and presented the award.