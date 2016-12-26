|
Phulbari massacre victims remembered
Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 25 - The victims of Phulbari massacre were remembered on Friday with a daylong programme at Phulabari, Tinisuti under Biswanath district by several organisations including the Biswanath district units of Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, All Choutali Students’ Union, Choutali Sahitya Sabha, AASA and ATTSA.
It may be mentioned here that altogether 30 people including children, women and old had lost their lives in a cold-blooded murder carried out by the Songbijit faction of NDFB on December 23, 2014. The programme commenced with smriti tarpan offered by Asitaksha Chakravarty, Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath. An all-faith prayer meeting was also held on the occasion. The open session was chaired by Dibyajyoti Baruah, president, Biswanath district unit of the Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad while it was attended by several dignitaries.
The Biswanath Anchalik AASU also observed the day at Swahid Bhawan here.