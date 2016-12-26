It may be mentioned here that altogether 30 people including children, women and old had lost their lives in a cold-blooded murder carried out by the Songbijit faction of NDFB on December 23, 2014. The programme commenced with smriti tarpan offered by Asitaksha Chakravarty, Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath. An all-faith prayer meeting was also held on the occasion. The open session was chaired by Dibyajyoti Baruah, president, Biswanath district unit of the Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad while it was attended by several dignitaries.

The Biswanath Anchalik AASU also observed the day at Swahid Bhawan here.