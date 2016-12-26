Since its inception, the club has been carrying out certain special activities to conserve energy, and as a feedback ten students from the school were selected to take part to interact with the Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal through video conferencing recently in Guwahati. It is to be stated here that among the 14 schools in the country, Rashtrabhasa Vidyalaya of Tezpur was the only school from Assam selected to take part in this special event.

The student’s group of the school led by headmaster of the school Bijay Kandulana and assistant teachers Durgamoyee Bora and Nibedita Barua comprised Sikandar Rai, Rubi Khatun, Nikita Rai, Priya Kumari Misra, Rani Sah, Anish Kumar, Saruj Thakur, Samanand Sah and Rhitik Ranjan Singh put a lot of questions to the Union Power Minister among which the question “Can the Government consider a ban on manufacturing and selling of energy inefficient products?” asked by Nikita Rai of Class IX of the school captivated the minister. The minister accordingly provided adequate answers to the students.

The video conferencing programme held under the aegis of Chief Electrical Inspector-cum-Adviser, Assam & CEO, Assam state designated agency Nurul Huda at the office of the NIC, Secretariat, Government of Assam, Dispur was also participated by schools from Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.