Kaushik Rai, president of the Cachar district said “the former minister is responsible for the closure of the mill. It was during his tenure as an influential minister that the condition of the mill had gone from bad to worse. Many people were rendered jobless because of the mill running out of production,” Rai said and hinted at the unscrupulous ways of sanctioning tenders which he claimed were encouraged by the minister.

The Cachar district BJP chief said that in their meeting with the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on December 20, a proposal for Rs 900 crore has been sent to the Government to revive the mills at Cachar and Nagaon under the Hindustan Paper Corporation.

“The Government has decided that all kinds of paper to be used in the tax books will be a product of HPC and hence it is taking proactive steps to revive the mills. Eighty per cent of efforts to revive the mills have been completed and we can expect the Cachar Paper Mill to resume production early next year,” Rai claimed.