Addressing the open session of the 9th biennial conference of Tinsukia district Asom Satra Mahasabha and the Setubandhan programme of Asom Satra Mahasabha held with a three-day programme at Rupai High School playground at Rupai Siding Shantipur near here recently, the Satradhikar observed as above while speaking as the chief guest.

He expressed deep concern over the controversy surrounding the birthplace of Srimanta Sankaradeva. He felt that Asom Satra Mahasabha would be able to confirm the birthplace of Srimanta Sankaradeva. The Satradhikar formally released the souvenir titled Padapadma edited by Prakash Dutta and published by the reception committee.

The open session was presided over by Chakreswar Mahanta, president of Tinsukia district Satra Mahasabha and was also addressed by Haridev Goswami, Satradhikar of Majuli Garamur Satra, Jitendra Nath Pradhani, president of Asom Satra Mahasabha, Kusum Kumar Mahanta, principal secretary of the Mahasabha and Dr Arundhuti Mahanta, president of Sati Radhika Mahila Tirtha, besides several others.

Prior to the open session, a colourful Satriya cultural procession was brought out at Rupai Siding. The procession was inaugurated by local MLA Durga Bhumij.

The delegates’ session unanimously passed a resolution and urged the State Government to declare the birthday of Sri Sri Anirudhadev as a State holiday. A new executive body of Tinsukia district Satra Mahasabha was formed in the delegates’ session with Biren Mahanta as president and Dipak Patgiri as principal secretary for the next two years.

During the three-day conference and Setubandhan programme, various Satriya cultural competitions were held and Bhaonas staged.