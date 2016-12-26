

The 25-year-old from Delhi finished runner-up at the PGTI year-ending McLeod Russel Tour Championship with a 12-under 276 (70-64-70-72) at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course en route to bagging the coveted Rolex Player of the Year title for a second time.

“It was a terrible phase. I was out of golf for more than a month with injuries all over my hands. I was dying to be back but was helpless. It took a lot of physical and mental toughness to hit the course and back on winning ways. I was kind of more determined,” Khan said after winning his second Order of Merit since 2013.

Khan was placed fourth behind leader Shubhankar Sharma, Shamim Khan and Khalin Joshi but a sizzling eight-under in round two took him to the lead spot with Thailand’s Pariya Junhasavasdikul who won the tournament by a three-shot margin.

Khan slipped one position to second after mixing four birdies with two bogeys yesterday before finishing with a final round of 72 to win the Order of Merit with season’s earnings of Rs 44,79,880.

Recalling that fateful day in June, he said: “I was on my way home walking and a friend offered me a ride and the accident took place.”

He made a comeback winning an event in Sri Lanka, and winning two PGTI event this year – the TAKE Solutions Classic 2016 in Noida in August and the Ahmedabad Masters in September.

But he still continued to be dogged by injuries and sickness. – PTI