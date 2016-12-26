KOLKATA, Dec 25: He met with a career threatening motorcycle accident and what followed was a spate of injuries as he could play eight PGTI Tour events this year but that did not stop Rashid Khan from winning the PGTI Order of Merit for Rolex Rankings here today.
The 25-year-old from Delhi finished runner-up at the PGTI year-ending McLeod Russel Tour Championship with a 12-under 276 (70-64-70-72) at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course en route to bagging the coveted Rolex Player of the Year title for a second time.
“It was a terrible phase. I was out of golf for more than a month with injuries all over my hands. I was dying to be back but was helpless. It took a lot of physical and mental toughness to hit the course and back on winning ways. I was kind of more determined,” Khan said after winning his second Order of Merit since 2013.
Khan was placed fourth behind leader Shubhankar Sharma, Shamim Khan and Khalin Joshi but a sizzling eight-under in round two took him to the lead spot with Thailand’s Pariya Junhasavasdikul who won the tournament by a three-shot margin.
Khan slipped one position to second after mixing four birdies with two bogeys yesterday before finishing with a final round of 72 to win the Order of Merit with season’s earnings of Rs 44,79,880.
Recalling that fateful day in June, he said: “I was on my way home walking and a friend offered me a ride and the accident took place.”
He made a comeback winning an event in Sri Lanka, and winning two PGTI event this year – the TAKE Solutions Classic 2016 in Noida in August and the Ahmedabad Masters in September.
But he still continued to be dogged by injuries and sickness. – PTI