Making a beginning, NEC secretary Ram Muivah communicated with Union DoNER Minister and Chairman of NEC, Jitendra Singh by sending a file through eOffice application.

According to officials, the eOffice platform would be fully implemented in the Secretariat by March next year. The eOffice is a Digital Workplace Solution and a mission mode project under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP).

The eOffice has been taken up by the Department Of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in order to improve efficiency in government processes and service delivery mechanisms. It is being developed and implemented by National Informatics Centre.