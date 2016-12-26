IBSD Director Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo, who led the Indian delegation at the signing of the MoU, stressed on the unique bio-resources of Northeastern States.

Chancellor Prof Juan A Negron-Berrios of IAUPR led the American delegation including Prof Ira A Levine, University of Southern Maine and Prof Alok Arun of Institute of Sustainable Biotechnology, IAUPR.

Later, Chancellor Prof Berrios said that they will look for joint research on sea weed, medicinal plants and phytoremediation which is a cost effective plant-based environmental clean up approach.

“We are planning to send our researchers here to learn and introduce phytoremediation approach. Similarly, we are expecting researchers from Indian institutes as well. This region is really amazing,” Prof Berrios, who visited the region for the first time, added.

Prof Berrios felt that the unique bio-resources of NE can be complemented by their state-of-the-art technology, for sustainable utilisation to bring about prosperity of the region.

Prof Sahoo told reporters that the understanding between the two Institutes will focus on joint research and development on sustainable agriculture and bio-technology sectors.

“It took almost a year to reach this understanding,” he said. “I hope this will enhance the collaborative research and development between IBSD and IAUPR and it would also involve exchange of researchers, from scientists to students.”

IBSD has already signed a similar MoU with South Korea-based Nakdonggang National Institute of Biological Resources, the think tank on freshwater organisms and biodiversity conservation, in August 2016 to research more on micro-organisms and bio-resources.

Under Prof Sahoo’s concept and initiative, ISBD in association with Meghalaya Government organised India’s first Cherry Blossom Festival at Shillong in November last. A 2-day global sustainable development summit towards UN sustainable development goals was also organised in Guwahati in the first week of December.