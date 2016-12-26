In the current year till September, altogether 284 cases were disposed off by two fast-track courts but most of the accused got acquitted from the charges. Accused persons in 264 cases were acquitted while only 16 accused persons were convicted.

The trend of very low conviction rate has continued since the past two years – 2014 and 2015. Altogether 370 cases came up for hearing in fast-track courts in 2014 but the conviction rate was very low – only four accused persons were convicted while 366 accused were acquitted by the courts.

In 2015 also, a total 238 cases were referred to fast-track courts out of which only 12 accused persons were convicted while 222 walked free. According to latest reports of Law department, as many as 608 cases were heard in fast- track courts to ensure speedy disposal during the last three years. Unfortunately, only 16 accused were convicted while 588 were acquitted from charges.

“Poor investigation, lack of substantial evidence and poor coordination between police and government lawyers might be blamed for the poor conviction rate even in the fast-track courts”, said a senior police officer here on Friday.

When contacted, Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath expressed serious concern over the low conviction rate in the fast-track courts. “In Tripura, overall conviction rate of 12 per cent is far below the national average of 41 per cent. Despite repeated demands and efforts, the conviction rate still remains a worry for the common people”, he said.

However, the former opposition leader is against putting the blame on the courts for the low conviction rate in the State. “A court is bound to pass verdict based on the evidence. Interestingly, in most of the cases, the investigating officer could not submit chargesheet along with adequate proofs and evidence and that resulted in low conviction rate”, Nath, who is a lawyer, observed.