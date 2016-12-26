Staff Correspondent
SHILLONG, Dec 25 - Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi gave away National awards to two Anganwadi workers from Meghalaya for their the exemplary work.
Anganwadi workers – Witawan Sungoh, from West Jaintia Hills district and Silbi Pohing, from East Jaintia Hills district received the award from the Union Minister in the Union Capital on Thursday.
A total of 97 Anganwadi workers from different States and Union Territories, including two from Meghalaya, were conferred the National level awards.