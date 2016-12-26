The DG arrived in Manipur on Friday on a two-day visit to Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) here.

On his arrival, the DGAR was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the State by IG Assam Rifles (South) Major General Virendra Singh. The DG also reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation during his first official visit to the State, a press release said. – Correspondent

Good Governance Day not observed in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 25 - Unlike the rest of the country, no official function to observe Good Governance Day was organised today being Christmas Day.

Both Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC) and major NGOs had objected to the government’s earlier decision to observe Good Governance Day on Christmas Day. – PTI