He cited that some of the very important infrastructural projects like construction of multipurpose sports stadiums, district secretariats, cement concrete roads, and convention centre remain incomplete as a consequence.

Even in the Urban Development Ministry, the liabilities of delinked schemes have put a very heavy financial burden on the State, Khandu pointed out.

While apprising Jaitley on State finances, the Chief Minister said, “Our Government has inherited a very difficult financial scenario due to a host of reasons.

He lauded the Union Government for planning a whopping Rs 4,387.44 crore project for upgrading the infrastructural facilities in all the villages situated in the border areas between 0-50 km from the international border.

He also submitted the issue of Hill Transport Subsidy (HTS) that has been plaguing the State for a long time. The FCI and the Centre have not been reimbursing the subsidy since last many years for something as essential as the PDS.

Khandu while citing that limited banking service in the State was posing a big challenge, sought Centre’s support by means of a special programme of banking the unbanked areas in Arunachal. He assured that the State Government is fully committed to implement financial inclusion and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in letter and spirit.

The Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during the meeting, further assured full support of the State Government in the implementation of GST.