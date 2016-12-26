In a release, the NSCN-IM said the creation of the seven new districts on December 8 out of the Naga areas or slicing Naga areas to other districts in Manipur is not only disrespecting the authority of Indian State that is on talks with the NSCN/GPRN but it shall be construed as a communal threat to the Naga people.

Also, the NSCN/GPRN took it seriously the sensitive issue being “aggravated” by Ibobi Singh in trying to communalise vote banks of the Nagas on the one side and Meiteis and Kukis on the other side. “It is a deliberate conspiracy to gain political mileage because of the impending 2017 election in Manipur,” the release alleged.

Stating that it represents the Naga people and their political aspirations, the NSCN-IM asserted that it shall take full authority to claim the responsibility of their well being and protection thereto.

“The Nagas have come to the negotiating table with honest intention to sincerely resolve the decades old conflict with full commitment and subsequently, the “Framework Agreement” was signed on 3rd August 2015 between the GoI and the NSCN,” release stated.

“The declaration of disturbed areas in the hill areas of Manipur and the sending of Central forces has taken the Nagas by total surprise. Is this a sign of sincerity or of seeking peaceful political solution?” the NSCN-IM said.

“We conclude that the Central Government and Government of Manipur are deliberately joining hands to divide and suppress the Naga people. This treacherous policy will lead to endless confrontation and will surely jeopardise the ongoing peace process,” it added.

It said if the Centre is sincere enough to bring about lasting political solution it must initiate sincere and positive steps for the unconditional release of the arrested UNC leaders, withdraw all Central forces and initiate political dialogue with the UNC and the Naga people.

“Nagas will not accept any form of imposition or division of our land in the name of administrative convenience or development or any other hidden agenda either today or tomorrow,” the NSCN-IM further asserted.