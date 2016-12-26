“The BSF had apprehended two Indian nationals namely Nasib Miya, (23) and Bilal Hossain (22), of Pubergram under Mankachar PS in Assam along with new Indian currency notes worth Rs 29,73,205. It also seized one PAN card, one voter ID, two driving licences, one mobile with two Indian SIMs and one motor cycle from their possession.

The BSF team later handed over the two to the police in Dalu along with the seized items after ascertaining that that money was sent by one Sanjay Agarwal, who is a well known cloth merchant in Mankacahar in Assam.

The money was to be given to one Lophu Sangma of a coal export company identified as Balaji Coal Export Company in Gasuapara.

“They even tried to bribe us to let them go. There seems to be a nexus between bankers and these big businessmen and that needs to be exposed,” said a BSF source.

The current seizure comes as a huge indicator of bank officials working in tandem with big businessmen. Unconfirmed stories of similar acts have been filtering through though the same could not be confirmed due to a lack of evidence.