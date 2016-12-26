

For the last seven years, Mizoram has witnessed Christmas without any noise of fireworks and crackers and crime rate has also declined considerably thanks to the efforts of police, with the help of NGOs.

Christmas has also brought oneness as people belonging to different faiths and diverse Christian sects in the Christian-dominated State joined hands to celebrate the Festival of Peace.

Most of the churches observed the Christmas Day as thanksgiving and worship and will hold a grand community feast on December 26.

The small Hindu community in Aizawl also joined hands with their Christian brethren in prayer at the Hindustan Club of Aizawl at Zarkawt here and gifted Christmas presents to the needy.

“We have been following this tradition of celebrating Christmas with our Christian brethren and giving out Christmas presents since many years back,” said a Hindustan Club leader.

Similarly, the Muslims also held prayer meeting and worship service at the Aizawl Mosque.

Apart from the major Christian denominations – Presbyterian, Baptist, Salvation Army, United Pentecostal Church, Roman Catholic, Seventh Day Adventist, etc., – other Christian sects and Jewish groups also celebrated Christmas with traditional fervour and gaiety.

Vehicular accidents in the city have also considerably declined during this year’s Christmas festival, compared to previous years, according to police. Mizoram has witnessed yet another Christmas sans fireworks and crackers, thanks to round-the-clock surveillance maintained by law enforcement agencies with the help of local NGOs. The Mizoram Government prohibited fireworks and crackers during Christmas and New Year festivals and Diwali.

Members of Young Mizo Association, the State’s largest NGO which spreads across the State, have been working shoulder-to-shoulder with the police in ensuring a peaceful Christmas free of crimes and firework and crackers.

Special security cell have been formed to maintain law and order in the city and a number of magistrates have been deployed at different localities to hold mobile courts with additional police forces deployed at strategic locations.

Community feast, integral part of any Mizo festival even before the advent of Christianity, is the salient feature of Christmas celebrations in Mizoram. Some smaller churches and small villages hold Christmas feasts for two to three days.