

Children attending church on Christmas Day prayer at Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Church in Shillong on Sunday. – UB Photos Children attending church on Christmas Day prayer at Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Church in Shillong on Sunday. – UB Photos

Christians attended midnight mass in the churches during the celebrations all over the State. The prayer services were led by pastors and Bishops in the churches.

Archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese, Reverend Dominic Jala led the midnight prayer services, in one of the most well-known churches in the State, Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians.

The Archbishop reminded the congregation of Christ’s teachings, in which he advocated for universal peace and brotherhood. In other churches also pastors appealed for their continued faith in love, peace and compassion.

At midnight, people burst crackers and were seen celebrating in the streets despite the chilly weather. Most of the houses were adorned with Christmas trees, star and lights.

During the day people were also seen buying cakes and visiting each other’s families. “Exchange of cakes is one of the popular gifts. Somehow, we do wait eagerly to gift cakes to our friends and families,” Dashisha Mawrie said.

Meanwhile, the Central Puja Committee, the apex body of the Hindus, greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas.

Imphal Correspondent adds: Despite the demonitisation and ongoing road blockade, Christmas was celebrated with prayers for peace, Gospel reading, singing of hymns, etc., in Manipur on Sunday.

The festival was celebrated particularly in the hill districts with singing of Christmas carols till late in the night besides conducting various colourful programmes, reports said.

The festival is also the time to rejoice with feasts and get-togethers of families and friends. However, some churches in the State capital here celebrated the festival in low key in view of the ongoing situation in the State.

PTI adds from Kohima: Christmas is being celebrated in Nagaland today with religious fervour and joy by holding special services and offering of prayers.

People are visiting close ones and relatives, extending season’s greetings and exchanging gifts, besides exchanging Christmas cakes and cards.

The celebrations commenced last night as youths were engaged in camp-fire in colonies and revellers moved around in groups, on foot and vehicles, wishing ‘Merry Christmas’.

Youths also participated in Christmas carols while the sky lit up with fire crackers that started bursting from midnight.

Today, believers were seen attending special Church services dressed in fine clothing to offer prayers for an early solution to the decades-old Naga political struggle.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Governor PB Acharya in his Christmas message said Christmas is a time to thank God for his infinite gift of love and mercy to people of the earth.

Extending heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State, the Governor said, “Christmas is celebrated to renew the bonds of love, tolerance and compassion which Jesus has taught the world.”

He, therefore, appealed to people to uphold the values of brotherhood, tolerance and caring which the season of Christmas gives hope for.

“Let us also reach out to one another irrespective of religion, caste and region and spread communal harmony and unity in the country,” he said.

Around 92 per cent of the State’s population are Christians.