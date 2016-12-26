According to a press release issued by Cotton College State University Vice Chancellor Dr DJ Saikia, the resource persons of the workshop include researchers from McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom; Department of Cultural Studies and Archaeology, Ludwig-Maxmilians University, Munich, Germany; Department of Archaeology, Deccan College PG and Research University, Pune and faculty members of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Cotton College State University.

Those interested to take part in the event are requested by the Cotton College State University authorities to get themselves registered with the organisers. For details, co-ordinator of the event Dr Manjil Hazarika, Head of the Department of Archaeology, Cotton College State University may be contacted and the CCSU website may be searched, said Dr Saikia.