Rajesh Prashad, Commissioner and Secretary, Welfare of Minorities Department briefed the NCM Member regarding schemes like Multi-Sectoral Development Programme (MSDP) and the Prime Minister’s 15-Point Programme for the Minorities.

The meeting was also attended by Salma Ahmed Hussain, Secretary, Welfare of Minorities Development Department, Majnur Hussain, Director, Assam Minorities Development Board, and Sailendra Kumar Das, Director, Char Areas Development, Assam, among others.

Earlier in the day, Davar met representative of various minority communities to understand the problems being faced by them.