What I intend to pass on to esteemed readers for their consideration is about the road level, which is considered as the benchmark while fixing the ground level and plinth level of a new building construction (as mentioned by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority vide Clause 45 of their building bye-laws). The clause is one of the indispensable parameters for a building permit. The above clause reads as follows: “The ground level of a building should not be raised more than 0.5 metres from the finished surface of the nearst street to be fixed permanently by the authority concerned in plain areas and the plinth level of the building not less than 0.5 metre and not more than 0.75 metre above ground level.”

But unfortunately, this clause is quite vague because the authorities concerned have hardly any declared proposal/ plan to fix the level of the street permanently. Having been tormented by this disadvantageous situation, citizens have no other option but to consider the temporary street level as benchmark with a view to fixing their ground level and plinth level of their one and only residential building.

The ground level and plinth level of the buildings constructed after the permanent fixation of the street level by the authorities are about 0.60 metre and 1 metre respectively above the street level and eventually, the ground level and plinth level of the buildings constructed earlier with reference to the old road level goes down, converting the whole premises into a big pond during the monsoon. Sewage and rainwater from the nearby houses easily enter the premises during the monsoon and become stagnant for three to four days, requiring the water to be pumped out. Under such an undesirable situation, a dweller has no other alternative but to demolish his house and go for the construction of another building or its sale itself.

This is my humble suggestion to the authorities concerned to conduct a topographical survey of the various wards under the GMDA and fix a common permanent benchmark for the purpose of fixing the ground level and plinth level of buildings and for an effective, ‘combined’ and ‘separate’ drainage system.