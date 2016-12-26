The objective of the festival is to offer tribute to the epic river, celebrating the Brahmaputra as the ‘Unity River’ which has nurtured and guarded all ethnicity and diversity, sensitising people about cleanliness around the river and exploring potential of tourism and livelihood by the river.

According to the organisers, several programmes are being lined up to provide an opportunity to the city dwellers to relate to nature and rejuvenate their lives.

Every evening, thousands will offer earthen lamps and flowers to the river. Besides the main event site in Guwahati, Brahmaputra Vandana will be conducted at various places on the riverbanks across Assam. On the riverside in the city, thousands will fly kites as a metaphor of their desire to have wings.

On the other hand, three roundtable discussions are also being planned. There will be a solar-powered boat gallery of arts and images of the Brahmaputra, besides various live cultural performances representing cultural diversity and identity. A heritage cruise will connect visitors with Sukreswar, Umananda, Aswaklanta and Manikarnewar Devalay. A village juice festival, held independently since 2013, will seek to create urban demand for village fruit drinks. Assamese Putola Nach (puppetry) will be performed in front of metropolitan audiences for revisiting and supporting this near-extinct folk art form.

It needs mention that the 8th edition of the prestigious International Film Festival organised by the Cine Art Society of Assam is merging with the carnival. Jeevan Music Video Awards will also be presented. Adventure sports by Global Adventure Association, robotics by Aero-modellers’ Club of Assam and yoga-meditation sessions will also form part of the extravaganza.

“There will be various contests on the occasion. Cultural parade is a contest among various schools/colleges/universities/hostels/clubs/associations where the participating groups will display any theme-based cultural items (choreography/dramatic). Brahmaputra quiz on the theme Brahmaputra, its tributaries, its heritage, cultural significance, economy, issues, literature and lives and livelihood on its banks, besides choreography contest on Brahmaputra, kids’ drawing contest, sand art, alpana making, face mask contest, cycling, photography, kite designing, T-shirt designing, live painting and fitness games are also being lined up” informed Suresh Ranjan Goduka, chief executive, Jeevan Initiative.