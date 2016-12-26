

The documentary film has already been selected for screening at the Sunlight International Film Festival, Germany; 5th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival-16; International New York Film Festival and at the 2nd National Children’s Film Festival, 2016 in Jaipur so far, a press release stated.

Hope, which had to overcome the documentary films prepared by students of some of the leading documentary-making countries of the world, including United States, Russia, Germany, Georgia, Israel, Scotland, Sweden, etc., has been selected from four movies in the Best Student Documentary Short Category of the film festival. The other three documentaries which are in the fray include Rangers of the Reef by Brady Valashinas of United States; Jack Panna by Latham Wright of United Kingdom and Fighting Against the Stream by Takho Lee of South Korea.

It may be mentioned here that Hope was selected for screening during the film festival along with three Indian movies. The other three films which were selected for screening during the film festival were: All I Want by Venika Mitra; Unfinished Story? by Vaibbhav Budhiraja and Rivita – Listen by Rivita A Goyle.

Hope, which was screened in Jaipur City from November 14 -16, is a story on how the management of NPS International School, Guwahati managed to bring smiles to two differently-abled students, Amit and Madhurjya, and their families as both of them cleared their CBSE Class XII Examinations, 2016 with flying colours. Amit secured 93.2 per cent marks in Humanities in the examination, while Madhurjya successfully cleared the JEE-Mains 2016 examination.

Directed by Aakaansha Das, Nashaat (Class X), Sanjana Das and Sukanya Das (both from Class IX), the script of the film was written by Sanjana Das, Bhairavi (Class XI) and Mayank Joshi (Class XI). The camera for the film was handled by Arnab Sarkar (Class XI), Aftabur Rehman (Class XI), Subham (Class IX), Ashirbad (Class IX) and Jafrina (Class IX).