

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launching the Atal Amrit Abhiyan.

Launched synchronising with the 92nd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, Atal-Amrit Abhiyan is a health assurance scheme which will give comprehensive coverage for six disease groups.

The health assurance scheme will cover all individuals in eligible families with an annual income below Rs 5 lakh both BPL and APL.

Altogether, 437 diseases that would be covered under this scheme have been again segregated in six disease groups, namely cardiovascular diseases, cancer, kidney diseases, neo-natal diseases, neurological conditions and burns.

Speaking on the occasion Sonowal said, “Health always remains a commitment to the present government and with the launch of the Atal-Amrit Abhiyan, access to quality treatment will be a reality for all the citizens”.

Emphasising that health is wealth, Sonowal said that the Atal-Amrit Abhiyan is an endeavour of the government to make quality healthcare affordable to every individual member of a family, thereby helping him to enjoy sound body, mind and health.

With the launch of the scheme, a roadmap for quality and affordable healthcare delivery system has been drawn as he called upon all sections of the people to extend all possible help towards success of the scheme.

Sonowal also said, “It is indeed an honour on the part of the government to have launched a health scheme after the name of Atal Behari Vajpayee who made several painstaking efforts to include the North East in the agenda of priorities of the Centre and took the initiative in creating DoNER and NLCPR, a budgetary resource from the Centre to ensure speedy development of the North East.”

He also said that the scheme has the potential of making the dream of Deendayal Upadhaya a success- that is, making healthcare facilities accessible and affordable to all.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking on the occasion, said that launching the health assurance scheme is in fact a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and his keen interests for inspiring positive development for the North East. Terming it as the biggest healthcare initiative by any state government, Sarma mentioned that the financial outlay for the scheme will be Rs 200 crore as the government is committed to making the amount available to ensure health for targeted people of the State.

It may be noted that coverage under the scheme will be up to Rs 2 lakh annually for critical healthcare costs.

The assurance will be cashless at the point of delivery and all the members of an eligible family will be given a laminated health card with a unique identification number to avail of facilities under the scheme.

A separate society will also be set up under the aegis of Department of Health and Family Welfare, which will be responsible for administration of the scheme.

Several MLAs and senior government officers along with a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.