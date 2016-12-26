

The full AC 12504/12503 Kamakhya-Bengaluru Humsafar Express has been introduced as part of a budgetary commitment of the Centre, as the train includes all the facilities which are otherwise not available in normal AC-3 tier coaches.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Prabhu for linking Guwahati with Humsafar Express service which according to him, will strengthen the link between the North East and the south of the country.

Initiating infrastructural development of railways in full throttle in Assam and other north-eastern states will give a boost to the Centre’s Act East Policy, as Sonowal urged the Centre to expeditiously complete all major and minor railway projects in Assam, an official release stated.

He also requested the Railway Minister to create an inroad for incorporating ‘Majuli in the railway map of the country as he also underlined the need of linking all the districts in the State with the railway network.

Sonowal also reiterated the State government’s commitment of transforming Assam into a state where good governance holds the key to the State’s development. He also assured of all support to the Railways in all its projects.

Union Minister of State for Railway Rajen Gohain gave a detailed overview of the different rail projects that have been going on in the North East and stressed their timely completion. He informed that electrification work of train running will also be started soon in the State.

Members of Parliament Bijoya Chakraborty and Biswajit Daimary, General Manager of NF Railway Chahatey Ram, several MLAs and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.