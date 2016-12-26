

Addressing a function organised at Latasil here today by the AASU on the occasion of completion of 100 years of existence of student organisations in the State, Dr Hazarika said that student organisations in the State, since their genesis and journey of growth, have always played an important role in social development. “Student organisations have a responsibility towards society and nation and across the globe student organisations have shouldered big responsibility in ushering in desired changes,” observed Dr Hazarika, mentioning that under the present circumstances when transitions have been swift and complex, the student organisations need to introspect on their role and duties.

It needs to be mentioned here that on this historic day, the AASU organised similar programmes across hundred locations in the State at the same time. The programme at Latasil began with hoisting of a special flag befitting the occasion at 10.30 am. Dr Hazarika hoisted the flag, which was followed by smriti tarpan and swahid tarpan by individuals and representatives from various organisations.

On the other hand, AASU functionaries reiterated their demand to restore Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa’s house in Sambalpur, Odisha. The student body has since long been insisting on restoring the dilapidated Sambalpur house, stressing that this would strengthen cultural ties between the two states. The AASU also raised its demand for preservation of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s house in Kolkata and for freeing the encroached land of the Madhupur Sattra.

AASU adviser Sammujal Bhattacharya, while recalling the contributions of various student organisations in the development of Assam, said that to retain the glorious past, the student bodies of the State must not have any political affiliation. He further said that the student organisations should have a secular stand and come forward in securing the interests of the indigenous communities of the State. “There is no doubt that student bodies have played a crucial role in every critical juncture of the state,” he added.