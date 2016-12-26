Sources in the Income Tax Department told The Assam Tribune that the drive would continue and the persons from whom the seizures have been made are liable to be prosecuted not only under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, but also under money laundering and other laws if any prima facie evidence is found.

On the recovery of Rs 2.55 crore in new currency notes from Amulya Das and his son Tapan Das, owner of Mahim store in Nagaon, sources said that it was the biggest ever haul of currency notes since demonetisation and a thorough investigation is on.

Sources revealed that though the persons concerned had claimed that the money was collected from their sale proceeds, they could not produce any valid documents and the money was not entered in their books of accounts. The Income Tax officials investigating the case have asked Das and his son to provide the list of the parties which paid the money, as they had claimed, so that their statements can be cross-checked. “However, they have not been able to provide as of now and if they cannot provide any authentic document, the entire sized money would be treated as unaccounted money,” sources added.

On the possibility of involvement of bank officials in releasing huge amounts of new currency notes in violation of the present rules, sources said the matter is being investigated. Of the amount seized, Rs 2.30 crore was in new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. But of that amount, only “one bundle” worth Rs two lakh of new currency notes were of the same series and the others were of different series. It is now being ascertained whether the money came out of the same bank or different banks.

The possibility of the person getting involved in money laundering cannot be ruled out and if any prima facie evidence is found, the case may be referred to the Enforcement Directorate for further investigation, sources added.