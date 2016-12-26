

Prayers being offered on the occasion of Christmas at a church in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos

Though Christmas is celebrated by the believers of Christianity, a large number of non-Christians also take part in the festivities every year, and this year was no exception with people of all faiths gathering at the churches and taking part in the merriment.

Since morning, people attended the special Christmas holy mass at the churches and exchanged greetings. Candles were lit in the cathedrals and the sounds of carol added to the festivities. Carol singers, artistes and gospel bands enthralled the revellers with popular songs like Jingle bell, Silent night holy night and Sleigh ride, among others.

In Guwahati, Panbazar was the main centre of activities and merriment today, with three of the city’s main churches, St Joseph’s Cathedral, Christ Church, and the Guwahati Baptist Church located in the area.

Sparkling light and colourful decoration of the St Joseph’s Cathedral, also known as Don Bosco Church, Panbazar, attracted a large number of people. A festive atmosphere prevailed around the church campus throughout the day. Small shops selling Christmas goodies, gift items, candles and eatables, set up in the locality, did brisk business.

Children coming out for Christmas celebrations were specially attracted by the people dressed up as Santa Claus, shaking hands and posing for photographs. While the youngsters made the most of the festivity clicking selfies with smartphones and sharing it on social media, a number of people shared the joy by helping the poor and the needy.

Some of the devotees distributed sweets and blankets among the poor. Members of churches and voluntary organisations distributed calendar cards containing the messages of peace and greetings for the New Year in different areas of the city.

Community celebrations being an integral part of the festival, people shared the joy organising feasts and get-togethers.

The festivities would continue for the entire week and culminate with the New Year celebrations. Sports events would be organised by the Guwahati Baptist Church tomorrow, and by the Christ Church on December 28.