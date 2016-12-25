Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest MLA Saikia elaborated on the systematic development in the field of agriculture with the introduction of agri-mechanisation from planting of seedlings, ploughing to harvesting and collection of seeds over the last few years. “Technology has brought massive change to agriculture and the conventional age-old practice of ploughing with bulls has now almost become defunct,” he maintained. He also urged the farmers present not to remain complacent with the traditional practice of single crop in a year and instead engage themselves for multiple cropping.

Addressing the farmers, Dr Raju Mani Bordoloi said that during earlier times there was a lack of coordination between the scientists and farmers at the grassroots level and due to which scientific research works failed to achieve the desired result. But the things have changed now-a-days as the KVK s all over the country have been playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap. The speakers also spoke on the judicious use of fuel in agriculture mechanisation because of global warming and also on use of Soil Health Cards and Prime Minister’s Fasal Beema Yojana, among others.

The distinguished guests also ceremonially handed over a few Soil Health Cards to selected farmers. Earlier, Dr Pabitra Kr Bordoloi explained the purpose of the programme. The inaugural programme anchored by Rinkumani Phukan (SMS), Horticulture, KVK, Darrang was followed by a technical session. An exhibition also marked the occasion where 14 stalls of various government departments including sericulture, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, SHG, NGO etc., were put up to display their products.