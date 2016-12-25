Four girls rescued

Correspondent

NALBARI, Dec 24 - The Railway Police rescued four young girls from a women trafficking racket at Nalbari railway station last evening. The girls aged between 16 to 18 years and from Nagaon district were travelling in the Brahmaputra mail with the members of the racket. At Nalbari station, the railway police on suspicion interrogated the girls and rescued them from the clutches of the kidnappers. The girls revealed that one Ganesh had brought them on the pretext of showing a Christmas programme in New Delhi. However, the accused managed to escape the scene. The police today sent back the girls to their respective families.