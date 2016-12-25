The BJP MP laid stress on proper coordination among the activists of allied political parties, including Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Sanmilita Gana Sakti (SGS) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Addressing a huge gathering at Jonai on Thursday, Baruah urged the leaders to raise the problems faced by the common people rather than raising his/her individual issues. He hoped that there would be no problem in regard to implementation of developmental projects in the area as the elected leaders at all levels belong to the ruling party and its allied groups.

Stating that the developmental agenda is a standing challenge for the allies, Baruah requested the local leaders to share their responsibility in welfare issues and ensure that the benefits accruing from implementation of the Government schemes percolate down to the grassroot level and benefit the needy and poor people. “There will not be fund crisis in the area to achieve infrastructure development in Dhemaji district, though there may be crisis of ‘sense of responsibility’ among the leaders”, Baruah speculated.

Baruah, who was accorded a warm felicitation by various community organisations, including political groups, urged the local people to attend in Gram Sabhas to be conducted in the concerned Assembly constituencies from time to time.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu claimed that the BJP-led State Government was focusing its attention on infrastructure development. He informed that the Rural Development Ministry recently approved funds worth more than Rs 40 crore for Dhemaji district for the next Plan period and asked the concerned department to start the project works soon.

“We have formulated a comprehensive policy to ensure benefits under the Prime Minister’s Awaas Yojana (earlier known as IAY) and sanitary toilet under the rural sanitation scheme for every poor family”, informed MLA Pegu, while adding that the workers of allied groups should shoulder equal responsibility to ensure benefits to the needy people.

The members of allied parties opined that the occasion was indeed a red letter day in the political history of Assam as members of different parties within the community assembled under a common political platform for the first time.

Among other, BJP workers of the constituency, leader of AGP, BJP, AGS, BPF and councillors of Mising Autonomous Council, Deori Autonomous Council and community, besides students’ union leaders attended the day-long programme.