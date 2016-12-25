Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the officials of the Urban Development Department (UDD) on Thursday to start implementation of the scheme in all the towns simultaneously from first week of February 2017, said an official press release here.

The Chief Minister further stressed on uniform structure for the houses to be constructed under the scheme and hoped that successful implementation of the same will usher a new life in thousands of families of the State. Though this scheme was initially planned to be implemented in only nine towns of the State, the same has been presently increased, covering all the towns.

The Chief Minister also reviewed implementation of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and directed the Department to immediately convene public meetings in all the four towns where the scheme is to be implemented to ensure public involvement. Sonowal also stressed on judicious use of Rs 655 crore earmarked for augmenting water supply and sanitation facilities in the already-listed four towns of the State and generating public awareness.

He also reviewed the progress of the Swacch Bharat Mission (SBM) in urban areas of the State and advised the Department to adopt the Gujarat-model of toilet construction. Through implementation of the scheme, 66,624 private houses and 2,280 community toilets will be constructed in urban areas of the State.