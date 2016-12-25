It expressed its indignation over the inhumane blockades that have caused great sufferings to all people because of the acute shortage of essential commodities, medicines, fuel and other daily necessities. Eminent speakers also expressed deep concern that the current developments like the blockades and random acts of violence have triggered ethnic tensions that threaten to break out into widespread violence among different communities, which will be very difficult to contain.

They have also shown concern over the unnecessary interference and irresponsible statements of individuals like the Chief Minister of Nagaland, TR Zeliang and organisations like the Naga Hoho and the Naga Student Federation, in the internal matter of the State of Manipur. The meeting condemned such interference by observing the fact that these statements escalated tensions among hill and valley communities. It also observed that rather than supporting peace initiatives, provocative statements and interference from outside would complicate the situation and hinder and derail all efforts to resolve the impasse.

The organisations – MNC, Manipuri Association North East India, (MANEI), Manipuri Sahitya Parishad Assam, Kamrup District Committee, All Assam Manipuri Students Union (AAMSU), Patriotic Writer’s Forum, Assam branch, and Manipuri Sports and Cultural Association, Guwahati have jointly called upon the UNC to withdraw the economic blockade and appealed to the Government of Manipur and Government of India to intervene to end the impasse.