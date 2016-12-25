These schools mostly belonging to the remote rural areas were established with the sole aim of imparting education to the poor and backward classes of the society. All the schools have completed ten or more years of their existence. Some have even crossed their silver jubilee years. As the schools were waiting for provincialisation, the authorities gave a shock to them by depriving them of the District Information System for Education code number due to reasons best known to them. Some aggrieved teachers working in these schools alleged that they have been applying to the offices of the Education Department for the allotment of the DISE code since its inception in 2009. The authorities on its part have inspected the concerned schools for several times. Most of the reports of the inspecting officers are found to be satisfactory. But the reason behind the deprivation of the DISE code is not known.

It was also learnt that some teachers have applied to the Deputy Commissioner of the district who is also the president of the District Education Committee to intervene into the matter. The Deputy Commissioner has directed the concerned officials to inquire into the matter thoroughly and take appropriate steps in this regard. Even reports of the investigation by Circle Officers clearly support the legitimate cause of the schools.

Most of the schools fulfill the required criteria of a number of students, academic activities, qualified teaching staff, land, furniture and distance from the nearby schools. Every time the concerned teachers apply for DISE code, an inquiry is ordered, reports submitted but nothing is done.

The schools are situated in deep rural areas and people can not afford education to their children in other places. It is not possible for most of them to travel to other places due to dilapidated road conditions. During summer, most of the areas are affected by flood. Deprivation from DISE will mean deprivation of other facilities to these schools in the near future compelling the teachers to leave. It will force closure of these schools which will have a bleak future to these underprivileged sections. It is hoped that the Govt will look into the matter seriously and come forward with specific directives to help these schools.