Bishnu Bordoloi of Jagi Kalpataru opened the account in the 5th minute of the first session while Bishnu again netted the second goal in the 29th minutes. Paban Deuri of Kumoi immediately equalised scoring two snap goals in the 31st and 38th minutes respectively. After the break, Biplab Bordoloi of Jagi scored the winning goal in the 67th minutes of the game.

Bishnu Bordoloi was declared as the best player of the final. The tournament was organised by Dreamland Sports Association in which 12 teams took part.