Local team’s striker Ejigu Chinedu Emmanuel scored the first goal in the 11th minute of the final match. Other scorers of the winning team are Sushil, Subhas, Nabachandra and Johnson while the lone goal of ARC Shillong was netted by defender W Rojit in the 44th minute of the match.

The CC Meet was organised by the All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) from December 4 with active participation of 22 teams, including two outstation outfits. Forest and Environment Minister Irengbam Hemochandra, State government’s consultant Dr RK Nimai, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Classis Hotels Dr Th Dhabali besides AMFA president S Sanatomba attended the day’s final match and also the prize distribution function where best player’s award, coach’s and referee’s award were given to S Subhas of NEROCA, Gift Raikhan also of NEROCA and Kennedy Sapam (FIFA assistant refree) respectively. Cash prize and trophies were presented to the winning teams and individuals.