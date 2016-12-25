Open athletic meet at Duliajan concludes



GUWAHATI, Dec 24 - The two-day 1st All Assam Open Athletics Championship, organised by the Duliajan Athletic Club, in collaboration with Oil India Limited, came to an and at the Nehru Maidan, Duliajan today. Altogether 26 events were conducted for both men and women from all the affiliated districts under Assam Athletic Association, stated a release. Today’s results: (Women 200m) 1st Ambika Narzary, Kokrajhar, 2nd Happy Gogoi, Tinsukia, 3rd Pingkhi Brahma, Kokrajhar. (Men 1500m) 1st Rahul Koya, Tinsukia, 2nd Lalchan Ali, NFR, 3rd Jintu Nath, Golaghat. (Men 400m) 1st Ajoy Praja, Ghy, 2nd Heman Kerketta, Tinsukia, 3rd Bikash Verma, Duliajan. (Men long jump) 1st Rajib Brahma, Kokrajhar, 2nd Dibakar Choubey, Tinsukia, 3rd Shiv Kumar, Guwahati. (Women long jump) 1st Rubi Gogoi, Guwahati, 2nd Rimpi Buragohain, Guwahati, 3rd Laimwn Narzary, NFR. (Men discus throw) 1st Nayan Moni Duwara, Duliajan, 2nd Madhab Gogoi, Duliajan, 3rd Dulu Gogoi, Duliajan. (Men triple jump) 1st Dipankar Bora, Duliajan, 2nd Rajib Brahma, Kokrajhar, 3rd Pranjal Chetia, Golaghat. (Women discus throw) 1st Sikhamoni Gogoi, Duliajan, 2nd Bimala Tamang, Margherita, 3rd Himashree BhuyanI, Jorhat. (Men 200m) 1st Bikash Verma, Duliajan, 2nd Prasanta Haloi, Guwahati, 3rd Surana Kalita, Guwahati. (Women 4x100m relay) 1st Kakrajhar, 2nd Tinsukia, 3rd Guwahati. (Men 4X100m relay) 1st Guwahati, 2nd Dibrugarh, 3rd Duliajan.