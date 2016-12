Altogether 200 players took part in the tournament from all over Assam .

In the closing ceremony prizes were distributed by Abhijit Baruah, ADC, Sivasagar, Dayanand Bharali, ex player, Dr OK Borgohain, president, Tennis Club and JN Mahanta, ex player.

The final results: (Boys U-12) Anurup Konwar (Golaghat) bt Adriraj K Bhuyan (Golaghat ); (Boys U-14) Debanga P Hazarika (Golaghat) bt Geet Dutta (Jorhat); (Boys U-18) Debanga Hazarika bt Rishav Brahma (Jorhat); (Girls U-12) Sakshi Borah (Jorhat) bt Syeda Nehad Omar (Ghy); (Girls U-14) Justin Borgohain (Ghy) bt Sakshi Borah (Jorhat), (Girls U-18) Debangana Borkakoti (Jorhat) bt Harshita Borah (Dibrugarh); (Men’s doubles) Manash Kuli-Bedabrat Mohan (Sivasagar) bt Uddish Borpuzari-Rishav Brahma (Jorhat); (Veteran doubles, above 35) Jayanta Dutta (NRL)-Rajib Handique (Tinsukia) bt Bikash Goel-Tanbir Iqbal (Sivasagar); (Veteran above 50 years) Luku Barthakur-Hakim Ali bt Dr Omiyo K Borgohain-Jatindra Nath Mohan.