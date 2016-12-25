



Former international football player Toshen Bora inaugurated the championship in a well attended opening ceremony.

Raktim Saikia, president of the All Assam Tennis Association welcomed the gathering and elaborated about Samarendra Rajkumar who had adequate contribution to the society.

Toshen Bora, in his inaugural address said that it is necessary to give due importance to education while perusing one’s sporting goals. He also revealed that physical training and endurance programmes to be carried out with discipline, devotion and dedication by the sportspersons.

Today’s results: (Abovs 35 years, pre-qtrs) Gopal Gogoi/Biswajit Kaman bt Dr Saurav Borkataky/Dr Shyamanta Baruah 7-4, Khadiz Huda/Sanjib Kr Barua bt G K Sarmah/ Sanjib Saikia 7-1, Dilip Somani/Surya P Gattani bt Bulbul Das/Rupjyoti Bharali 7-2, Bhaskar Baruah/Dhaniram Morang bt Pohar Dutta/ Bibek Pradhan 7-4. (Above 45 years, pre-qtrs) Dr Saurav Borkataky/Santanu Bhuyan bt Sanjib Borthakur/Sanjib Saikia 7-1, Bhaskar Baruah/Gopal Gogoi bt Dr Milan Taye/BK Sonowal. (Above 35 years, qtrs) Devojyoti Borpuzari/Hakim Ali bt Gopal Gogoi/Biswajit Kaman 8-2, Pratul Saikia/Jayanta Dutta bt Khadiz Huda/ Sanjib Kr Barua 8-0, Rituraj Baruah/Amiyo Sarkar bt Dilip Somani/Surya P Gattani 8-4, Diganta Konwar/Amrit Chutia bt Bhaskar Baruah/ Dhaniram Morang 8-2. (Above 45 years, qtrs) Hakim Ali/Luku Borthakur bt Sanjib Kr Baruah/Dr Shyamanta M Baruah 8-2, Dr Diganta Konwar/Rajib Handique bt Biswajit Kaman/ Dhaniram Morang 8-1, Pratul Saikia/Jayanta Dutta bt Dr Saurav Borkotoky/Shantanu Bhuyan 8-2, Bhaskar Baruah/Gopal Gogoi bt D Borpuzari/Dilip Somani 8-4. (Above 55 years) Dilip Somani/Jiten Mishra bt Dr Pulin Borkotoky/Madan Ch Bhuyan 6-1, Haider Ali Rymbai/Ikramul Islam bt Dr Pulin Borkotoky/Madan Ch Bhuyan 6-1.