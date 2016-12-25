Foundation of cold chain centre laid in Manipur

IMPHAL, Dec 24 - Manipur Commerce and Industries Minister Govindas Konthoujam laid the foundation stone of the Integrated Cold Chain Centre at Kwasiphai in Bishnupur district on Friday. The project has been taken up under the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation. Speaking at the function the Minister said that the project will help in reducing the wastage of vegetable produce significantly and will also ease marketing problems being faced by farmers.