Based on specific inputs about the presence of armed underground cadres in Khamkhai under Nampong police station, Assam Rifles troops launched an operation on Friday and nabbed the two cadres, who were identified as Self Styled (SS) Corporal Rangtang Mungrey and SS Private Roshon Rai, both residents of Nampong.

A release from Assam Rifles said that the cadres were involved in extorting money from traders in Nampong area. During interrogation, they admitted that they belonged to NSCN-K and said they had undergone training in a NSCN-K camp in Myanmar.