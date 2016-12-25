In his message to the people, the Governor expressed hope that the festivity of Christmas will spread love and care and instill the blessed spirit in every individual and community.

As the day is also being observed as Good Governance Day commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Governor expressed confidence that it will motivate all, particularly the people’s representatives and government officials to rise to the occasion through efficient and effective governance.

In his message, Khandu said, “It is Christmas time and, yet again, it is the time to spread the message of love, harmony and peace. This Christmas, let us bring joy to others with an act of kindness.”

Imphal Correspondent adds: Manipur Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla and Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh have greeted the people of Manipur on the eve of Christmas. “I earnestly appeal to all concerned organisations to abandon the path of violence so that every family may enjoy Christmas in the spirit of happiness and joy,” said Ibobi in a message.