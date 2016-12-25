CPI Manipur leaders also urged the Central and State Governments to bring all the stakeholders including the United Naga Council (UNC) to the negotiating table to resolve the issues relating to the economic blockade.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, CPI state leaders said, “The idea of movement of goods trucks with security cover by Central paramilitary forces on the National Highways will not last long. We need a long term approach” CPI State council executive member RK Amusana said, “Both the State and Central Governments should work together to end the blockade.”

CPI State council Deputy Secretary Laishram Sotinkumar charged that the Centre’s move to intervene in the situation is quite late.

Stating that thousands of students have stopped going to school as petrol is unavailable, not to speak of its impact on normal life, the CPI leader appealed for lifting the curfew imposed in Imphal East district.

Meanwhile, curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 5 pm on Saturday in some Imphal localities for the first time after violent incidents on Sunday.

Manipur is reeling under scarcity of essential items, particularly petroleum products, due to the indefinite economic blockade called by UNC on National Highways 2 and 37 since November 1.