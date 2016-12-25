Newmai News
DIMAPUR, Dec 24 - The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has temporarily lifted its blockade on Manipur-bound vehicles today. However, the indefinite economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) continues.
Sources said that the Naga Hoho has requested the NSF to reconsider its blockade on the Manipur-bound vehicles. The Manipur Chief Secretary also reportedly wrote a letter to NSF assuring the safety and security of the Nagas in Manipur.
It may be recalled that on December 19, the NSF had announced to impose a “total blockade” on all Manipur-bound vehicles in Naga- inhabited areas till the Manipur Government assures the safety and security of Nagas in Manipur.