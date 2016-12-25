Sources said that the Naga Hoho has requested the NSF to reconsider its blockade on the Manipur-bound vehicles. The Manipur Chief Secretary also reportedly wrote a letter to NSF assuring the safety and security of the Nagas in Manipur.

It may be recalled that on December 19, the NSF had announced to impose a “total blockade” on all Manipur-bound vehicles in Naga- inhabited areas till the Manipur Government assures the safety and security of Nagas in Manipur.