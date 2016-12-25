Army Chief visits Manipur, Assam

Correspondent



Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan meeting Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in Imphal on Saturday. – Correspondent Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan meeting Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in Imphal on Saturday. – Correspondent Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan also visited Manipur to oversee the situation in the State. Soon after his arrival, Lt Gen Chauhan called on Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh at the latter’s office, official sources said.