|
Army Chief visits Manipur, Assam
Correspondent
IMPHAL, Dec 24 - Chief of Army Staff General Dalbir Singh visited Manipur and Assam on Saturday to review the security situation in the two States, reports said.
Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan meeting Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in Imphal on Saturday. – Correspondent
Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan also visited Manipur to oversee the situation in the State. Soon after his arrival, Lt Gen Chauhan called on Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh at the latter’s office, official sources said.