At Police Bazaar, the rotary has been lit with a huge Christmas tree and also lights resembling Reindeer and snowflakes. The old Assembly complex has also been lit up with colourful lights and stars.

There was huge rush at Police Bazaar in the evening resulting in a major traffic snarl. Most of the shops were doing brisk business. People were also seen rushing to buy cakes for the celebrations.

All the churches have been tastefully decorated. The All Saints Cathedral decorated one of the trees, about 80 feet tall, inside the church premises with lights and it has been one of the main attractions every year during Christmas. The tree is over 100 years old.

The Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians at Dhankheti has been similarly decked up. The Church is one of the major attractions of the State, especially during Christmas.

Meanwhile, Governor V Shanmuganathan and Chief Minister Mukul Sangma have greeted the people. Shanmuganathan in his greetings said: “Christmas is the occasion for us to remember the birth of Christ who taught us the values of love, kindness and compassion.”

Sangma said: “let us resolve to honour the spirit of Christmas by treating one another with love and compassion and by sharing and caring with an honest heart.”