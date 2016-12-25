With the approvals, Urban Development Ministry has given nod to about 85 per cent of five-year mission plans with targeted investment of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2019-20 for 500 cities having more than 1 lakh population across the country.

The Ministry used to grant yearly approvals to action plans under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which focuses on ensuring water supply, and improving sewerage network and drainage system.

Tripura got investment approvals worth Rs 64 crore, Mizoram Rs 53 crore and Meghalaya Rs 31 crore.

A Ministry official said the new practice was launched to enable States plan in a “comprehensive and holistic manner” and in advance to enable timely execution of urban infrastructure projects.

“We expect most of the 500 mission cities to be credit rated by March next year and 57 million plus population in cities to put in place online single window clearance mechanisms by March next year,” he said.

The official said that out of the total targeted investment of 1 lakh crore rupees by 2019-20, projects worth Rs 16,000 crore are to be approved by the Ministry and this would be done by the end of next month.

With the latest approvals, the total investment nod for Tripura for the entire mission period stands at Rs 150 crore, Mizoram Rs 140 crore and Meghalaya Rs 81 crore.

Under the guidelines, top priority in resource allocation is accorded to ensuring water taps to all urban households in mission cities, besides ensuring water supply of 135 litres per capita and improving sewerage networks, drainage systems, non-motorised transport and development of green and open spaces. – PTI