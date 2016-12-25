Blankets distributed among destitutes

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 24 - The Stars of North East (SoNE) undertook a blanket distribution project targeting the destitute and poor of Guwahati. The project began on the night of Friday and ended in the wee hours of Saturday. The SoNE team, comprising 10 volunteers, ventured out on the streets of the city, starting from Bhootnath, and proceeded farther to Sukleshwar Ghat, Athgaon Kabarsthan, Fancy Bazar slums, Lakhtokia, Guwahati Club, Bhangagarh (GMC area) and GS Road up to Six Mile flyover distributing blankets to the destitute and homeless of the city with the hope that it would warm up many of the have-nots and bring for society goodwill and blessings from them.