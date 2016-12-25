The APCC stated in a press release here today that it has issued instructions to its district and block level committees to celebrate the occasion with elaborate programmes. The district and block level committees of the party will hold seminars, debating competitions, etc., programmes on the occasion that day, besides other programmes to make the celebration meaningful and colourful.

The APCC will hold a central function at the Rajiv Bhawan here. APCC president Ripun Bora will hoist the party flag and pay tributes to the martyrs at 9.30 am to mark the beginning of the celebration, stated the APCC press release.