Inaugurating the function, senior journalist DN Chakravartty dwelt at length on the literary contributions of Dr Mahanta and his successful career as an ideal teacher and a relentless social worker.

Releasing a book on the occasion, senior journalist and former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha Kanaksen Deka said that Mahanta had established himself as a poet, setting a new trend in Assamese literature and inspiring several generations of students during his career as a professor of Cotton College.

Dr Swadhinata Mahanta, president of Tezpur Zila Sahitya Sabha and writer Riju Hazarika addressed the function as special guests.

Dr Mahanta, in his acceptance speech, said that everybody should aspire to contribute effectively for the intellectual and mortal development of society.