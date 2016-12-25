Addressing a press conference along with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia, Hussain said that said that 10 big corporate houses have been extended loans to the tune of Rs 9,00,000 crore by the banks.

He said that the group, headed by corporate giant Anil Ambani, has been extended loans worth Rs 1,24,956 crore as against the conglomerate’s assets which are worth Rs 60,000 crore. Similarly, the Adani Group has received loans to the tune of Rs 96,031 crore, while its assets are only Rs 6,000 crore, Hussain said, without disclosing details about from where he got these figures.

“Such corporate houses get loans at an interest of 5.25-6.5 per cent, while for the general public the rate is 9.5-13.5 per cent. This shows their love for the rich. They are now talking about a ‘cash-less’ economy at a time when Assam has 87 per cent population residing in villages,” said Hussain, who is the Deputy Leader of CLP.

He also castigated the BJP-led State government regarding the proposal to penalise government servants and functionaries having more than two children. “Personally, I support such a step. That should have been done 50 years ago. That way many of the people now trying to divert attentions of the masses would not even have got the chance to be born as they are all third or fourth kid of their parents. But I would still have been in politics as I am the second child of my parents and I also have only one kid of my own,” Hussain said.

With regard to continued poaching of rhinos, Hussain said, “Even when I was Forest Minister I had said that instead of blaming the government, all of us should join hands to fight the menace. Today also I am saying the same that rather than blaming the government, let us all unite in the fight against poaching.”